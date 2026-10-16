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Continental Drift
Mark Carney, the European Union and the dangers of joining yesterday's consensus
Oct 16
•
Pandreco
10
2
4
NoHopium
A conventional energy superpower might be waking up
Oct 1
•
Pandreco
19
12
3
September 2026
IYKYK - What the news sounds like when you know just enough to be dangerous
A raid that never happened, gizzard shad in a warm discharge, and a broken crack spread - when the narrative is the story.
Sep 17
•
Pandreco
9
3
2
A/B Testing on North American Trade - what could possibly go wrong?
Mexico and Canada have chosen different responses to Trump’s trade war. Eventually we will find out which one works.
Sep 12
•
Pandreco
11
5
2
August 2026
Capital Punishment
Believing in fairies and the Energy Transition has led to a refining crisis that is showing up in fuel prices, and will end up in food, cost of living…
Aug 30
•
Pandreco
17
8
7
Top Fear
How the energy wars flow through into farming costs and food inflation.
Aug 27
•
Pandreco
13
7
3
Cracking Up
How a crude glut could arrive in the middle of a fuel shortage
Aug 18
•
Pandreco
15
2
2
The Generation Game
What family fortunes can tell us about rich societies
Aug 10
•
Pandreco
17
18
3
July 2026
Pipe Dreams: A Tale of Two Carneys?
Will the real Mark Carney please stand up?
Jul 14
•
Pandreco
7
4
1
China Syndrome - Demand and Command
How the Iran war has revealed China as the world’s swing consumer
Jul 8
•
Pandreco
18
3
5
May 2026
𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐥
Oil Futures - Papering over the cracks
May 7
•
Pandreco
9
April 2026
The Unmade Energy Nation
The curious case of energy insecurity in an energy superpower
Apr 24
•
Pandreco
20
18
6
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