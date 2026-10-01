In August 2022 Chancellor Scholz famously came to Canada looking for alternatives to Russian gas and said Germany would need LNG for a transition period. Mr Trudeau replied that there had “never been a strong business case” for LNG from the east coast, and the two signed a hydrogen alliance in Stephenville promising shipments from 2025.

To the surprise of absolutely noone, none has shipped, and the project meant to supply them was shelved in January 2026 for want of a buyer.

This week the LNG Canada partners approved Phase 2 at Kitimat, which adds 14 Mtpa for about C$33bn. That is about 686 PJ of energy a year. Delivered to Asia, it costs roughly C$13.8/GJ, which covers the feed gas, the capital recovered over 25 years at 8%, operating costs and shipping. The annual bill comes to about C$9.5bn.

For scale, 686 PJ is about 190 TWh of energy a year. That is roughly the same as all the electricity Hydro-Québec sold in Quebec in 2025 (185 TWh), although heat in gas and electricity at the plug are not interchangeable one for one. It is also nearly a quarter of everything Germany burned in gas in 2025, and about twice what Germany imported as LNG that year. In the form Atlantic Canada would actually export it, as ammonia, the same energy would be about 32 Mt of cargo a year, more than twice the tonnage of the LNG, and more again if it has to be cracked back to hydrogen in Germany.

To deliver the same 686 PJ to Europe as green hydrogen from east coast wind is a different proposition. When hydrogen is the carrier, only 38 to 50% of the electricity generated by intermittent wind arrives as usable energy, after losses in electrolysis, handling and conversion for shipping, so each 1 GJ delivered needs 2 to 2.6 GJ of electricity. On central assumptions that means about 127 GW of offshore wind, seven times Canada’s entire wind fleet, and 76 GW of electrolysers would be needed.

Pricing that electricity at Nova Scotia’s own estimate for offshore wind (C$170/MWh with federal subsidies, C$240/MWh without), and adding the cheapest installed electrolyser price found on the same 25 year, 8% basis, gives C$107 to 195/GJ. That is before paying for any ammonia plant, ship, import terminal or cracker.

Over 686 PJ it comes to C$74 to 134bn a year, which is C$64 to 125bn a year more than Kitimat, or eight to fourteen times as much for the same energy.

The case for the hydrogen route is that it avoids the roughly 38 Mt of CO2 a year from burning the LNG. Paying C$64 to 125bn a year to do so works out at C$1,700 to 3,300 per tonne, when the federal carbon price is C$95 a tonne in 2026. Hopefully this back-of-the-envelope calculation won’t give the federal government any bad ideas about future carbon prices.

To be clear - this is very rough math - and many of these inputs carry caveats. The wind price uses the province’s own financing assumptions rather than a common 8% basis, and the shipping chain is missing altogether, which actually makes hydrogen look less bad than it is. Hopefully the point that remins is that the orders of magnitude are about right - and would be horribly wrong if hydrogen from wind were ever actioned.

Kitimat LNG delivers the energy for about C$9.5bn a year, gas included, and the hopium alternative would cost roughly 10x for the same energy - and that is before a single ammonia tanker has been built, so remind me which one was it that doesn’t have “strong business case”?