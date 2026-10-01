Energy IQ

Energy IQ

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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
Oct 2

Hydrogen economics need a market that pays for it, as California does, and Germany and Canada have both indulged in plenty of magical thinking about energy. If LNG is the business case, what should their partnership look like now?

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Joe Craig's avatar
Joe Craig
Oct 2

honestly electrolysed H2 needs to disappear.

Pyrolytic H2 is perhaps viable ,but it is early days. KBR are involved in this now, so we will see.

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