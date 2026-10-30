There is a pleasing symmetry to this week’s Canada-EU summit in Montreal.

In 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came to Canada looking for alternatives t

o Russian gas. Germany was in an energy crisis, Canada had abundant gas, and Justin Trudeau told him there had “never been a strong business case” for LNG exports from the east coast. Canada instead offered Germany green hydrogen, a product we did not produce, from projects that did not exist, at prices nobody could sensibly estimate.

As I discussed recently in NoHopium, the hydrogen never arrived. Germany built LNG import terminals instead.

Four years later, Mark Carney is pushing for a closer institutional relationship with the European Union, including the rather vague idea of Canada becoming an “associate member”.

Germany, apparently, is unconvinced.

Berlin, together with France, Italy and Greece, has objected to the terminology, partly because no such membership category exists under current EU treaties and nobody seems able to say precisely what it would involve. There is a certain charm in Germany effectively replying that it cannot yet see the business case.

The obvious question is what problem this proposed new relationship is intended to solve.

Canada already has CETA, one of the EU’s broadest trade agreements. We have an extensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, a Security and Defence Partnership, growing defence-industrial cooperation, and of course Canada is already a member of NATO alongside most EU states. There is plenty of existing machinery through which Canada and Europe can trade, invest and cooperate on defence, energy and critical minerals.

Diversifying Canadian trade away from excessive dependence on the United States is sensible. The difficult bit is proportion. The US remains by far Canada’s largest trading partner, its closest military ally and the economy with which Canada is most deeply integrated. Diversification should therefore be managed as diversification, rather than as a geopolitical gesture which risks poking a tiger in the eye while adding relatively modest alternative trade.

That makes the vagueness around “associate membership” rather important. If Canada can obtain the practical benefits it wants through CETA, NATO, defence agreements and sector-specific cooperation, the key question is, what additional benefit comes from moving closer to the EU’s institutional structure? I don’t see any.

On the other hand, the potential costs are easier to imagine. Europe brings with it an enormous regulatory apparatus, increasingly interventionist climate policy, expensive energy, weak productivity growth and uncomfortable sovereign debt dynamics. Canada should be wary of importing European regulation merely to demonstrate political proximity to Europe.

This was part of the argument in Continental Drift. There is a risk that Canada looks at Europe as the Europe it would like to exist, rather than the Europe that actually exists, and definitely not the one Europe is evoloving into.

Closer trade with Europe makes sense. Selling Europe LNG, uranium, potash, critical minerals and defence equipment makes sense. More investment in both directions makes sense. None of that obviously requires inventing a new constitutional category somewhere between trading partner and member state.

There is, however, one form of European integration which has already been settled.

Canada will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

I have always regarded Eurovision as one of Europe’s less persuasive cultural exports(!), but if Canada really feels the need for a closer European identity, perhaps this is the safer version.

A sequinned costume, some questionable choreography and douze points from Belgium seem considerably cheaper than associate membership.

Hopefully Carney’s Eurovision stops with Eurovision.

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Continental Drift Pandreco · Oct 16 It is 2028, Canada has formally applied for ratification of its Associate Membership to the EU. Norway and Iceland look on bewildered. The UK is still debating ReJoin. Then just as Mark Carney fresh off his landslide election win at home is smiling an waving to the adoring crowds an aide whispers something in his ear… his smile disappears faster than a … Read full story