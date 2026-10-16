It is 2028, Canada has formally applied for ratification of its Associate Membership to the EU. Norway and Iceland look on bewildered. The UK is still debating ReJoin. Then just as Mark Carney fresh off his landslide election win at home is smiling an waving to the adoring crowds an aide whispers something in his ear… his smile disappears faster than a sustainability slush fund.

Wait, what… it can’t be? - the EU has rejected Canada’s application!!

Britain spent much of the 1970s and 1980s debating whether to join Europe’s Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM). Established in 1979, the European Monetary System promised exchange-rate stability, lower inflation and closer economic integration. Britain initially stayed outside the ERM, with Margaret Thatcher particularly suspicious of surrendering control over monetary policy. But pressure from the Treasury, the business community and pro-European members of her government gradually prevailed. In October 1990, after more than a decade of argument, Britain finally joined, fixing sterling within a trading band against other European currencies.

The timing could hardly have been worse. German reunification had fundamentally changed the economic environment in which the ERM operated. The Bundesbank was maintaining high interest rates to contain inflationary pressures, while Britain was entering recession and desperately needed lower rates. The monetary stability Britain had spent years seeking increasingly required policies that were damaging its own economy.

Juts 24 months after joining, in 16 September 1992, after spending billions defending sterling and announcing an emergency increase in interest rates to 15%, Britain abandoned the ERM. Having spent more than a decade trying to join the European monetary system, Britain discovered that the world it had finally joined was rather different from the one it had wished for.

Mark Carney’s current enthusiasm for closer Canadian association with the European Union raises a rather similar question. He has spent much of his professional career promoting international financial governance, climate-related regulation and multilateral cooperation. The European Union is perhaps the fullest expression of that institutional philosophy, and in September Carney enthusiastically welcomed the suggestion that Canada might become its first associate member.

The timing is interesting, because European voters appear to be “reconsidering” much of what attracts Carney. This dissatisfaction is increasingly reflected in mainstream electoral politics, but the warnings are also coming from within the European establishment. Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, warned in his 2024 report on European competitiveness that the continent faced a widening productivity gap with the United States, high energy costs and an increasingly burdensome regulatory environment. He estimated that meeting the EU’s existing ambitions would require an additional €750–800 billion of investment annually, equivalent to roughly 4.5% of GDP.

Even Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a committed European integrationist, has called for a fundamental reduction in EU bureaucracy and regulation, which he regards as an obstacle to industrial competitiveness. With established European leaders questioning the existing economic model and substantial numbers of voters supporting parties that challenge the direction of European integration, Carney’s enthusiasm for closer association with Brussels comes at a curious moment in the institution’s history.

Europe, Quo Vadis?

For several decades, European politics has operated within a relatively narrow consensus, ranging from the centre-left to the centre-right, but broadly supportive of European integration, progressive social policies and increasingly ambitious climate regulation. There have always been dissenting voices, and countries such as Norway and Iceland have chosen to remain outside the EU altogether.

The consensus is now under considerable pressure. What is routinely described as the rise of the “far right” is actually a mixture of nationalist conservatives, populists and genuinely extreme movements. Their economic and geopolitical views differ considerably, but they share varying degrees of opposition to immigration policy, supranational authority and the costs associated with the European Green Deal, as well as very sensitively, relations with Russia and Ukraine.

The EU is like a supertanker - slow to change direction and extremely expensive - although one could argue supertankers have some real utility, underminng my analogy. But change is coming from, horror of horrors, the democratic process. Elections.

France holds its presidential election in April and May 2027. Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (National Rally), a nationalist party formerly known as the National Front, has been polling substantially ahead of individual candidates from the fragmented political centre. National Rally has abandoned its previous commitment to leave the EU, preferring instead to challenge Brussels from within. A French president pursuing that programme would present a serious challenge to the direction of European integration, although parliamentary arithmetic would constrain what could actually be achieved.

Spain votes in November 2026. The mainstream centre-right Partido Popular (People’s Party) and the nationalist, socially conservative Vox party are challenging Pedro Sánchez’s centre-left government. An October projection suggested that together they could secure 198–200 seats in the 350-seat parliament, against 176 required for a majority. Both parties have criticised elements of the EU’s policy agenda, although Vox takes a considerably harder line on immigration and national sovereignty.

Italy is already governed by Giorgia Meloni’s national-conservative Brothers of Italy, while Poland’s 2027 election will again test the balance between pro-European liberals and nationalist conservatives.

Germany is particularly interesting because its next federal election is not scheduled until 2029. Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition of centre-right Christian Democrats and centre-left Social Democrats is deeply unpopular, while Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD), a nationalist, anti-immigration party, has been polling at around 27%, ahead of the Christian Democrats. Merz continues to rule out cooperation with the AfD, but a governing coalition with such weak public support cannot indefinitely ignore the concerns attracting voters to its principal opposition.

The tensions extend beyond ordinary electoral competition. Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled its November 2024 presidential election after nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu won the first round, citing allegations of Russian interference. Georgescu was subsequently barred from contesting the rerun. Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton then appeared to suggest that EU intervention had played a role, prompting questions in the European Parliament, although the Commission denied involvement in national electoral decisions. The controversy illustrates the increasingly uncomfortable intersection of electoral sovereignty, institutional authority and the policing of alleged foreign interference.

National elections matter rather more to the direction of the EU than its elaborate institutional structure might suggest. The European Parliament is directly elected, with turnout of 51% in 2024, but it shares legislative authority with the Council of the EU, composed of ministers from national governments. Most legislation requires agreement from both bodies, with the Council normally requiring support from 15 of the 27 member states representing at least 65% of the Union’s population. Meanwhile, the European Council, comprising national leaders, determines the Union’s broad political priorities. A succession of national elections could therefore change the political balance in Brussels well before the next European Parliament elections in 2029.

This would not mean an immediate reversal of existing policies. The European Commission has its own five-year mandate, and repealing legislation generally requires the same institutional machinery that enacted it. But a growing bloc of governments opposed to further regulatory expansion could obstruct new measures, demand concessions and eventually reshape the Commission itself. The EU may be slow to change direction, but its national electorates still have considerable influence over the helm.

The political centre-left may be discovering that policies once regarded as broadly consensual have become electoral liabilities.

Pick Your Poison

I have recently found myself using the expression “pick your poison” in discussions about politics in general, and of course European politics. The increasingly uncomfortable choice facing voters is between established parties defending policies they dislike and populist alternatives whose other positions they may find objectionable (see footnote 2).

Immigration, the cost of living, climate regulation and an increasingly intrusive state are recurring themes. The weakening of the conventional centre-right has made this particularly difficult. Britain’s Conservative Party provides an example of a party that presided over substantial immigration and maintained ambitious Net Zero commitments, leaving considerable political space for Reform UK.

The economic consequences of Europe’s climate policies deserve particular attention. After decades of subsidies and preferential treatment for wind and solar generation, European electricity systems still require substantial investment in networks, balancing and dispatchable capacity. The costs imposed on conventional generation by intermittent, subsidised output I discussed in Undermining Electrons.

European governments are now discovering that industrial competitiveness and household affordability are rather less abstract than emissions targets. The EU has adopted a 90% emissions-reduction target for 2040, while simultaneously beginning to soften some of the measures intended to deliver it. The second emissions-trading system has been delayed, and the restrictions on new combustion-engine vehicles are being reconsidered.

Agriculture offers another example of Brussels retreating under political pressure. Following widespread farmers’ protests, the European Commission withdrew its proposal to halve pesticide use by 2030 and relaxed environmental conditions attached to agricultural subsidies, including requirements to leave land fallow. Environmental NGOs protested against the concessions, while farming organisations argued that the original proposals imposed costs and restrictions without providing workable alternatives. The European Green Deal is being reconsidered in Brussels even before the next round of national elections.

There is an important question about how far any political reversal can go. The regulatory and financial machinery of the Green Deal extends well beyond renewable subsidies into bank lending, investment mandates, corporate reporting and industrial regulation. As I argued in Capital Punishment, the consequences of redirecting capital away from conventional energy can persist long after governments reconsider their policies. A closed refinery or relocated chemical plant cannot be restored by changing a regulation.

A Europe increasingly concerned with energy security and industrial competitiveness might also rediscover the attractions of conventional energy. This would be an interesting development for Canada, whose oil, gas and uranium resources may prove rather more useful to European industry than another declaration of climate ambition.

The Other Iron Curtain

There is a darker side to the changing European political landscape, particularly concerning Russia.

The invasion of Ukraine has reinforced European solidarity and given NATO renewed purpose, but attitudes towards Moscow remain far from uniform. Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico have challenged aspects of the European sanctions regime and support for Ukraine. Germany’s AfD favours restoring economic relations with Russia, while Le Pen’s National Rally has historically advocated a more accommodating approach.

This is not a straightforward division between left and right. Poland’s nationalist conservatives and the Baltic states remain deeply suspicious of Russia, while Italy’s Meloni has maintained support for Ukraine and NATO. The historical and geographical divisions I discussed in Never Closer Union remain relevant, and could become more pronounced as national politics change.

In my opinion, the war may have helped preserve a degree of European unity that would otherwise have weakened. Equally, the economic consequences of losing Russian energy supplies may be contributing to the political pressures that threaten that unity. Any future rapprochement with Moscow would have substantial implications for sanctions, energy trade and Europe’s commitment to Ukraine.

Carney has meanwhile proposed a century-long strategic partnership with Ukraine. The September declaration is an expression of political intent, with the detailed agreement still to be concluded. That said, its eventual obligations and parliamentary treatment deserve scrutiny, particularly when Canada’s proposed European partners may have very different geopolitical priorities within a few years.

The World As It Is

None of this argues against closer commercial relations with Europe. Canada has good reasons to diversify its trade, particularly given the increasingly unpredictable relationship with the United States.

The question is whether Carney recognises the Europe that is emerging, or remains so committed to the institutions and political philosophy he has spent his career championing that he cannot see how profoundly the continent is changing..

There is a distinction between commercial opportunity and ideological affinity. A Europe that increasingly prioritises energy security, industrial competitiveness and national sovereignty could be an important market for Canadian resources, while becoming considerably less receptive to the global governance and climate-finance agenda associated with Carney’s professional career.

The irony is that Carney may find himself seeking closer association with an institution whose members are increasingly questioning the assumptions that made it attractive to him in the first place.

In January, at Davos, he advised the international establishment: “We actively take on the world as it is, not wait around for a world we wish to be.”

It was sound advice, albeit not as intended.

By the time Canada has negotiated the terms of closer association, Europe may have changed sufficiently that its new political leadership will be wondering why it should admit a country still committed to the policies its own voters have been rejecting.

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