Energy IQ

Energy IQ

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Meredith Angwin's avatar
Meredith Angwin
Oct 16

As the left moves further away from what used to be the center, accusations against the right proliferate.

I have been a middle-of-the-road person all my life. I find this change discouraging. (That is putting it mildly.)

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